Business News/ Elections / Assembly Elections/  Ahead of Madhya Pradesh polls 2023, Shivraj Chouhan expands cabinet; 3 new ministers included
BREAKING NEWS

Ahead of Madhya Pradesh polls 2023, Shivraj Chouhan expands cabinet; 3 new ministers included

1 min read 26 Aug 2023, 09:44 AM IST Livemint

Madhya Pradesh CM expands cabinet, includes 3 more MLAs ahead of elections.

Mint Image

With elections scheduled for later this year in Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has expanded his cabinet. The chief minister included 3 more MLAs in his cabinet on Saturday. These three MLAs took the ministerial oath today at a function in the Raj Bhavan, according to ANI reports.

Updated: 26 Aug 2023, 09:44 AM IST
