Ahead of PM Modi's rally in Bihar, BJP MP Ajay Nishad tests Covid-19 positive

Patna: BJP star campaigner and Muzzafarpur MP Ajay Nishad tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally scheduled on October 28.

Nishad was involved in preparations for the Prime Minister's rally for the last two days and was campaigning as well in the neighbouring areas.

Today, he was supposed to attend a program related to final inspection for Modi's rally but he received his COVID 19 report in which he was diagnosed positive.

The Muzzafarpur MP had fever two days back and later got himself tested.However, Nishad is in-home quarantine and will campaign virtually to connect with the party workers and voters.

According to the BJP, he has been campaigning for the last two months in the area. Earlier, BJP's election in-charge and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also tested coronavirus positive on Saturday.

Among other leaders who tested positive during poll campaigning include Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi, star campaigner and former union minister Shahnawaz Hussain and MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy.

The Bihar elections will be held in three phases in Bihar -- October 28, November 3 and November 7-- and the counting of votes will be done on November 10.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via