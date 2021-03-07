Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Elections 2019 >Assembly Elections 2019 >Ahead of West Bengal assembly elections, PM Modi's mega rally in Kolkata today

Ahead of West Bengal assembly elections, PM Modi's mega rally in Kolkata today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
1 min read . 08:26 AM IST Staff Writer

The elections for the 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal will begin on March 27

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold the first rally in West Bengal on March 7 after the announcement of the assembly poll schedule. The rally will be held at the Brigade Parade ground in Kolkata.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold the first rally in West Bengal on March 7 after the announcement of the assembly poll schedule. The rally will be held at the Brigade Parade ground in Kolkata.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

According to party sources, many folk artists have been invited to perform at the event.

The public rally will be held a day after BJP announced its first list of 57 candidates for the polls and two days after incumbent Trinamool Congress (TMC) announced the list of 291 candidates and left three seats for its ally Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM).

The elections for the 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal will begin on March 27. The state is going to witness eight-phase Assembly polls this year.

West Bengal is likely to witness a triangular contest this time with TMC, Congress-Left alliance and the BJP in the fray.

Mithun Chakraborty will attend PM Modi's rally today, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said, ANI reports.

On Saturday, Vijayvargiya met actor Mithun Chakraborty at the latter's residence in Belgachia.

TRENDING STORIES See All

On speculations of the actor joining BJP Vijayvargiya had earlier said, "I have spoken with him (Mithun Chakraborty) over the telephone, he's going to come today. I'll be able to make a comment only after a detailed discussion with him."

Chakraborty, 70, was a Rajya Sabha MP for the TMC for two years, before resigning.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.