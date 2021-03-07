Ahead of West Bengal assembly elections, PM Modi's mega rally in Kolkata today

Ahead of West Bengal assembly elections, PM Modi's mega rally in Kolkata today1 min read . 08:26 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold the first rally in West Bengal on March 7 after the announcement of the assembly poll schedule. The rally will be held at the Brigade Parade ground in Kolkata.
According to party sources, many folk artists have been invited to perform at the event.
The public rally will be held a day after BJP announced its first list of 57 candidates for the polls and two days after incumbent Trinamool Congress (TMC) announced the list of 291 candidates and left three seats for its ally Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM).
The elections for the 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal will begin on March 27. The state is going to witness eight-phase Assembly polls this year.
West Bengal is likely to witness a triangular contest this time with TMC, Congress-Left alliance and the BJP in the fray.
Mithun Chakraborty will attend PM Modi's rally today, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said, ANI reports.
On Saturday, Vijayvargiya met actor Mithun Chakraborty at the latter's residence in Belgachia.
On speculations of the actor joining BJP Vijayvargiya had earlier said, "I have spoken with him (Mithun Chakraborty) over the telephone, he's going to come today. I'll be able to make a comment only after a detailed discussion with him."
Chakraborty, 70, was a Rajya Sabha MP for the TMC for two years, before resigning.
