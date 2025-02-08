AAP leader Atishi is trailing in Kalkaji against BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri by 1039 votes, early trends by Election Commission data show. According to EC data, the Delhi CM currently has 11455 votes, while BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri has received 12,494 votes. On the other hand, Congress candidate Alka Lamba currently has 1134 votes.

The Assembly election seat of Kalkaji is witnessing one of the most intense election flights between Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Atishi, who is serving as the Chief Minister of Delhi after replacing Arvind Kejriwal, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Ramesh Bidhuri, and Congress' Alka Lamba.

Kalkaji Assembly Election Results 2025 Live Atishi won in Kalkaji constituency in previous Delhi Elections One of senior AAP leaders, Atishi Marlena won Kalkaji seat after receiving 55,897 votes during Delhi Assembly elections in 2020. She won the polls by defeating Bharatiya Janata Party leader Dharmveer, who got 44,504 votes. The Indian National Congress's candidate Shivani Chopra received 4,965 votes.

Aitshi Marlena Singh, the current CM of Delhi, aims to make a comeback, as in the last election in 2020, she won with 52% vote backing from the people.

Ramesh Bidhuri as he leads in early trends Ramesh Bidhuri, speaking on the early lead, lashed out at former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of misleading the public through false promises and distributing freebies.

"Kejriwal won twice because he distributed freebies and made false promises. But in the last 10 years, he was exposed. If the people of Kalkaji want development, they will give a send-off to Atishi. This lead (from Kalkaji) is the blessing of people of Kalkaji. Kejriwal has done no work in Delhi in the last 10 years. I believe aapda is going and BJP will come to power...We are here to serve the public, not for any position like CM," said Bidhuri.

Will Ramesh Bidhuri become Delhi CM? BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri is leading in Kalkaji. During a media interaction he rejected the rumours of becoming Delhi CM if BJP wins in Delhi and said that he has come into politics for public welfare.