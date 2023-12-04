The Mizoram Legislative Assembly elections took place on November 7 to choose 40 assembly members. The results will be announced on December 4. The current assembly's term ends on December 17. The last elections in November 2018 led to the Mizo National Front forming the government with Zoramthanga as the chief minister. Mizoram has over 40 lakh voters, including about 20 lakh men, 20.8 lakh women and 69 third-gender individuals. The Election Commission of India (ECI) set the election timetable on October 9 and moved the vote counting from December 3 to December 4. Check all the Aizawl, Mizoram Assembly Election Results 2023 LIVE updates here

Aizawl, Mizoram Assembly Election Results 2023 LIVE: Ballot papers being brought in Serchhip| WATCH

Congress questions EC over 'delay' in announcing fresh counting day for Mizoram polls As the Election Commission (EC) has changed the date for counting of votes in Mizoram by a day, the Congress on Friday questioned the delay in the announcement even though political parties had made representations in this regard more than a month ago. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the parties contesting the Mizoram election had asked for the date of counting to be shifted in the northeastern state from Sunday (December 3) to Monday (December 4). "Representations were made over a month ago, but the ECI remained silent. A little while earlier, it has shifted the date. Why the delay in taking such a simple and obvious step?" he asked in a post on X. (PTI)

Aizawl, Mizoram Assembly Election Results 2023 LIVE: Preparations underway at the counting centre in Aizawl| WATCH Preparations underway at the counting centre in Aizawl where the counting of votes for the Mizroam Assembly Elections will begin shortly.

Aizawl, Mizoram Assembly Election Results 2023 LIVE: Security stepped up at the counting centre in Serchhip| WATCH

Mizoram Assembly constituencies and candidates list: MNF candidates list Serlui Lalrinsanga Ralte Kolasib K. Lairinliana Dampa Lalrintluanga Sailo Turial K. Laldawngliana Read here.

Aizawl, Mizoram Assembly Election Results 2023 LIVE: Preparations underway at counting centre in Aizawl| WATCH Preparations underway at the counting centre in Aizawl where the counting of votes for the Mizoram Assembly Elections will begin shortly.

Aizawl, Mizoram Assembly Election Results 2023 LIVE: What did exit polls predict for Mizoram election? In the 2023 polls, the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) faces a challenge from the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). As per the polls analysis, Mizoram is likely to witness a hung assembly with no party crossing the majority mark of 21 seats. The exit polls also hint at a major setback for Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga's party Mizo National Front (MNF). The analysis revealed that the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) is likely to win 19-20 seats, while the ruling MNF may bag only 12-13 seats in the state. A political party needs to win 21 seats to form government in Mizoram.