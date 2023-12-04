The Mizoram Legislative Assembly elections took place on November 7 to choose 40 assembly members. The results will be announced on December 4. The current assembly's term ends on December 17. The last elections in November 2018 led to the Mizo National Front forming the government with Zoramthanga as the chief minister.

Mizoram has over 40 lakh voters, including about 20 lakh men, 20.8 lakh women and 69 third-gender individuals.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) set the election timetable on October 9 and moved the vote counting from December 3 to December 4.

