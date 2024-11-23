NCP leader Ajit Pawar is facing his nephew Yugendra Pawar in Baramati, a contest that has made the constituency a hot topic in the Maharashtra Assembly elections. Vote counting began at 8 am Saturday, with early trends coming in now.

Maharashtra Election Results 2024: The Pawar clan has thrown its weight behind defeating NCP leader Ajit Pawar in the Baramati constituency. The NCP leader is contesting against his nephew, Yugendra Pawar (NCP- SP), in one of Maharashtra's most closely watched contests. The family feud has turned Baramati into the most talked-about constituency of the Maharashtra elections.

Baramati seat result: What do early election trends say for Ajit Pawar? Ajit Pawar was trailing in early counting but gained the lead once EVM vote counting began, reported India TV.

The 2024 assembly elections could pave the way for Ajit Pawar to become the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Ajit Pawar has served four terms as the deputy chief minister of the state.

Ajit Pawar's NCP faction's performance in the elections will decide whether the party can secure more seats for the Mahayuti alliance. The Baramati constituency, long considered a stronghold of Ajit Pawar, is witnessing a fierce election battle.

The contest pits the experienced Deputy CM Ajit Pawar against Yugendra Pawar, 32, who is making his electoral debut with Sharad Pawar by his side.

The polling percentage at Baramati was 71.03 per cent, higher than the 68.38 per cent recorded in the 2019 assembly elections.

Meanwhile, the Times of India reported on November 22 that a magistrate court in Baramati summoned Ajit Pawar over a 2014 campaign speech where he allegedly threatened to cut off the water supply to villagers if they did not vote for Supriya Sule.

Vote counting for Maharashtra State Assembly elections began at 8 am on Saturday, November 23. The high-stakes battle will determine which political party forms the new state government.