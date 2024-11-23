Ajit Pawar Maharashtra election results 2024 LIVE: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar is aiming for another term in the Baramati constituency. The NCP leader has contested the Mahrashtra Assembly Election 2024 against his nephew Yugendra Pawar, who enjoys tremendous support of the Pawar clan.
State Assembly Election results in Baramati will be more than just a competition between contestants but will be an attempt by the Pawar family to avenge the so-called betrayal by Ajit Pawar. The campaign by the Pawar family was so strong that the Deputy Chief Minister had to hold rallies and road shows in the constituencies for the last few days.
Will the “CM in waiting" fulfil his aspirations this time?
The Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 will be an opportunity for Ajit Pawar to fulfill his long-awaited ambition to become the state chief minister. Ajit Pawar has served as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra four times throughout his political career.
Apart from Ajit Pawar’s performance in Baramati, his party’s performance in the state will decide wether he would be able to bring more seats for the Mahayuti alliance. Ajit Pawar’s rise within Mahayuti came after he parted ways from Sharad Pawar’s NCP faction and even won the title of official name of the party and clock symbol.
Ajit Pawar election results 2024 LIVE: In the 2019 elections, BJP bagged 105 seats, Shiv Sena (undivided) had won 56 seats, whereas NCP (undivided) won 54 seats. Congress bagged 44 seats, whereas 13 seats went to independents and 16 other went to others.
Ajit Pawar election results 2024 LIVE: Maharashtra Assembly Election voting was held on Wednesday, November 20 in single phase. For any party or coalition to win the election, they have to cross the majority mark of 145. Most of the exit polls have indicated a victory of the Mahayuti alliance.
Ajit Pawar election results 2024 LIVE: Vote counting is expected to begin at 8 am on Saturday, November 23.