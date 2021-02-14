So, if there is a north pole, there will be a south pole. If Badruddin Ajmal disappears, then we will also disappear. Then we will talk about development and something else. "But as long as Badruddin Ajmal is there, we will talk about development and politics of identity. And if that made me an extremist, I am happy about that," he said. When asked if Ajmal is a messiah of illegal migrants from Bangladesh, the senior BJP leader declined to comment on him as an individual, but chose to give opinion on Ajmal as "an institution or what he represents". "Probably this is the most dangerous phase of Assam politics. He is bringing money from fundamentalist organisations. In the name of social service, he is creating a network which is not conducive for Assamese culture. "So, I think that not as an individual but as a symbol of certain people, they are the enemy of us," Sarma said.