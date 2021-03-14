All candidates must follow safety instructions during election campaign: ECI

The Election Commission of India on Sunday announced that all candidates including star campaigners must follow safety instructions during the use of any vehicle.

It said, all candidates including star campaigners must follow safety instructions during the use of any vehicle including helicopter as prescribed under relevant laws to avoid any mishap or accident, which may endanger the life and property of individual(s) and/or public at large.

Election Commission, time and again, emphasised on safety and security of all candidates during the campaign. Attention is drawn to the Commission's letter which specifies the use of bulletproof car by the persons provided with Z+ security cover as prescribed by Central Government.

Star campaigners, who have been provided with security cover by the security agencies, must adhere to the security protocols laid down to avoid any security breach which may expose them to risk.

Voting for five assembly elections to these four states and one Union Territory will be held between 27 March and 29 April

