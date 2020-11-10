All eyes on Bihar as counting of votes set to take place today

Counting of votes for the high-pitched electoral battle between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA)-led by Bihar chief minister and Janata Dal (United), or JD(U), leader Nitish Kumar and the Mahagathbandhan or grand alliance led by Tejashwi Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is scheduled to take place on Tuesday.

Kumar hopes to make history by returning to power for the fourth consecutive time, while Yadav hopes to become the youngest ever chief minister of the state.

Exit polls indicate that Yadav could be the new chief minister of Bihar with most pollsters giving the RJD-Congress alliance an edge over the alliance between JD(U) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), besides other regional parties.

“I would not like to comment on the outcome of the exit polls, because we have all seen how there have been numerous instances when exit polls have gone wrong. The NDA has asked the voters to elect a chief minister who has performed for the past 15 years, improved the law and order situation in the state, and created an atmosphere of peace in the state with no violence. RJD was responsible for destroying the economy and stalling progress, as well as the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. We are confident of the outcome," said a senior JD(U) leader from Patna.

The Assembly elections in Bihar was the first to be held in India after the covid outbreak, and took place when both the Union and state governments were struggling to contain the spread of the pandemic.

The election is also important as more than 3 million migrant labourers who faced employment losses because of the lockdown imposed to battle the pandemic returned to the state. The Union government tried to mitigate the impact of the lockdown by announcing free ration till Diwali and put money in the bank accounts of beneficiaries through the Jan Dhan accounts. However, there is anger among people who returned to the state due to lack of job opportunities.

The NDA took on Yadav to counter this. “Tejashwi Yadav and his party have made some false promises to the people of Bihar. The RJD has promised to provide employment to 1 million youth of Bihar in the first decision of the cabinet if the grand alliance comes to power...We are confident that people will favour the NDA once again because of the development work done by chief minister Nitish Kumar in the last 15 years," said a senior leader BJP in Patna.

Senior leaders of the Mahagathbandhan are, however, confident that the people are looking for change and the electoral course of the state could change after 15 years.

