All eyes on Bihar as counting of votes set to take place today

“I would not like to comment on the outcome of the exit polls, because we have all seen how there have been numerous instances when exit polls have gone wrong. The NDA has asked the voters to elect a chief minister who has performed for the past 15 years, improved the law and order situation in the state, and created an atmosphere of peace in the state with no violence. RJD was responsible for destroying the economy and stalling progress, as well as the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. We are confident of the outcome," said a senior JD(U) leader from Patna.