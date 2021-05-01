All set for counting of votes, parties in Kerala, TN await outcome anxiously

Exit polls have predicted a win for the front led by Rangaswamy. As many as 1,382 personnel would be deployed for counting of votes in the whole of the UT while about 400 police personnel shall be on security duties. The counting of postal ballots is set to begin at 8 am on Sunday after which the votes polled in the Electronic Voting Machines are expected to be taken up half an hour later. In Kerala, of the 633 halls in 114 counting centres, 527 will be earmarked for tabulating EVM votes while the remaining 106 will be for counting postal votes, Chief Electoral Officer, Teeka Ram Meena said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}