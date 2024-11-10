’Amit Shah doesn’t know we are one nation’: Congress’ TS Deo on BJP’s ‘batenge toh katenge’ slogan

Congress leader TS Singh Deo said on Sunday that Home Minister Amit Shah “doesn't know that we are one nation.”

Updated10 Nov 2024, 05:37 PM IST
TS Singh Deo, a Congress leader and former Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister.
TS Singh Deo, a Congress leader and former Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister.

TS Singh Deo, a Congress leader and former Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister, said on Sunday that Home Minister Amit Shah "doesn't know that we are one nation." He said while hitting out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders for raising slogans of "batenge toh katenge" during election rallies.

"It is very sad that a person who is the Home Minister of the country doesn't know that we are one nation, that we are all together. He seems to be so insecure for whatever reasons, that he feels that the country is in parts," TS Singh Deo said on Sunday.

He asked, "Where is this 'alag' and 'batenge toh katenge'? They [BJP] want to do that. They want to have sections so that they have some vote share or some vote bank somewhere."

The Congress leader said that his party has always been all-inclusive. "We want to take everybody along -- we have to reach farmers, industrialists...The Congress wants to work. They want to raise some emotive issue which will give them some edge," Singh said.

 

Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on the Maha Aghadi Vikas (MVA) while speaking at a rally in Maharashtra's Raver on Sunday. He said the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi could stoop to any level for the sake of appeasement and vote bank politics.

Shah further alleged, “An organization of Ulemas demanded 10% reservation for Muslims in Maharashtra from the Congress. Currently, 50% of reservations have already been allocated. To implement additional reservations for minorities, Congress will have to reduce the reservations for Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), and backward classes.”

Reacting to Shah's comments, Deo Singh said, “If development is appeasement, then sure, we would like to appease...”

