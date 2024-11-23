Amit Shah says Maharashtra election results shut shops of ‘fake well-wishers’: ’A victory for politics of performance’

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday thanked the people of Maharashtra for the "historic victory" of the Mahayuti alliance in the assembly elections. He said the people have closed the shops of “fake well-wishers of the Constitution” by voting for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in huge numbers.

"Jai Maharashtra! Heartfelt gratitude to the people of Maharashtra for this historic mandate," Amit Shah said in a post on X.

The home minister said Maharashtra, the holy land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Babasaheb Ambedkar, Jyotiba Phule and Veer Savarkar, had always kept culture and nation supreme along with development.

"By giving such a huge mandate to the Mahayuti alliance amidst illusion and lies, the people have closed the shops of those who are fake well-wishers of the Constitution. This victory is the victory of every Maharashtra resident," Shah said.

He also mentioned that the Mahayuti alliance's win depicted the victory of “politics of performance” under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

Amit Shah noted that the people of Maharashtra have shown their faith in the legacy of Mahayuti, development, and the welfare of the poor, and rejected the politics of appeasement.

He also congratulated Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and workers.

"Hearty congratulations to all the workers of @BJP4Maharashtra, BJP National President Shri @JPNadda ji, State President Shri @cbawankule ji, Chief Minister Shri @mieknathshinde ji, Deputy Chief Minister Shri @Dev_Fadnavis ji and Shri @AjitPawarSpeaks ji for this grand victory," Shah wrote on X.

In a separate post, he thanked the people of Jharkhand for voting in high numbers for the BJP.

“I express my gratitude to the people of Jharkhand for blessing BJP with the highest percentage of votes. Also, I congratulate all the workers of Jharkhand BJP for their tireless hard work,” Shah wrote on X.

The senior BJP leader assured that the saffron party would play a key role as the opposition in the assembly.

“For the BJP, fulfilling the aspirations of the tribal society and protecting their identity are the top priorities. The NDA central government is committed to the development, progress and protection of tribal heritage of the people of Jharkhand and under the leadership of Modi ji, we will continue to work in this direction. The BJP will play the role of a positive opposition in Jharkhand,” he said.

He lauded all the NDA winners of the bypolls. “I congratulate all the NDA candidates who won the by-elections held across the country,” he said.