Amit Shah released the BJP manifesto for Jharkhand, emphasizing the protection of the state's 'Mati, Beti, Roti' and pledging to introduce the UCC while excluding the Tribal community. He also vowed to enact laws to reclaim land from infiltrators if BJP wins.

Shah said, “UCC (Uniform Civil Code) will be introduced in Jharkhand but the Tribal community will be kept out of the ambit of UCC."

On infiltration issue, he said " Infiltration has not stopped in Bengal because the local administration is encouraging infiltration. Infiltration has not stopped in Jharkhand because the local administration is encouraging infiltration. There is BSF everywhere, there is BSF in Assam too...Form a BJP government here. From our Patwari to the Chief Minister, everyone will not only stop them but will also deport them…"

Accordingly he promised that BJP will bring in law to take back land from infiltrators in Jharkhand.

"This election in Jharkhand is not just an election to change the government, but an election to ensure the future of Jharkhand. The people of Jharkhand have to decide whether they want a government full of corruption or a BJP government moving forward on the path of development under the leadership of PM Modi. Do they want a government that endangers the identity, land and women of Jharkhand by allowing infiltration or do they want a Bharatiya Janata Party government that protects the borders," Amit Shah said, after releasing the BJP's Sankalp Patra event in Ranchi.

Shah further said that the backward classes, the poor, the tribals, the Dalits are looking towards the BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' with great hope.

"We are releasing the 'Sankalp Patra' today, the Bharatiya Janata Party stands out from all other parties. Because the Bharatiya Janata Party is the only party in the country's politics that does what it says. Whenever the Bharatiya Janata Party has come to power, we have fulfilled all the resolutions. This is our track record and that is why the people of Jharkhand, especially the backward classes, the poor, the tribals, the Dalits are looking towards our 'Sankalp Patra' with great hope," he added.

The Union Home Minister asserted that during the Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's government, the tribals of the state are not safe.

"The number of tribals in Santhal Pargana is continuously decreasing. Infiltrators are coming here and luring our daughters and marrying them and occupying the land. If this is not stopped, then neither the culture of Jharkhand, nor the employment, land, or daughters here will be safe. That is why the BJP is moving ahead with the slogan of securing "Roti, Beti, Maati," Shah said.

The Home Minister also attacked the JMM led alliance alleging that they had allowed infiltrators into tribal lands.