Amit Shah slams Kharge’s ‘terrorist’ jibe at PM as TMC takes aim at Home Minister for ‘O Didi’ barb at Mamata

Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah has slammed Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge for referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a 'terrorist' on Tuesday during an election rally in Tamil Nadu.

Kharge, during a press conference in Chennai, accused Modi of terrorising political parties and people by misusing government machinery and central agencies to stifle the opposition. Congress chief initially referred to the prime minister as a "terrorist" while criticising the AIADMK's alliance with the BJP

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What Amit Shah said Shah, a close confidant of PM Modi since their days as members of the Rastriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), took to social media to slam Kharge. Shah claimed Kharge "breached every standard of public conduct" and "brought shame to the nation" by calling Modi a "terrorist".

Shah in his post said, "Every day, the Congress is hitting new lows in its demeanour, breaking its own record in lowering the standard of public discourse. Today, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Ji breached every standard of public conduct and brought shame to the nation by calling the elected Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi Ji, a terrorist. This insult to the foremost leader of the nation is an insult to the millions of people who love and support Modi Ji."

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He added, "Calling a leader like Modi Ji a terrorist, who has completely curbed terrorism in the last 12 years is highly condemnable. Every time the Congress hurls abuses at Modi Ji, it is the people of India who answer them. This time too, the people will respond."

Kharge's clarification It was during the press conference itself that Kharge was asked to clarify his remark. He said he meant that the PM is 'terrorising' India's democratic fabric.

"He is terrorising people and political parties. I never said he is a terrorist (in the literal sense). Terrorising this... he is misusing his power and government machinery and abusing, maligning opposition parties," the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha said.

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The BJP, in the time being, has submitted a memorandum to the EC, asking the poll panel to initiate "suitable penal and regulatory proceedings" and Kharge, and to put "appropriate campaign restrictions" on him.

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Ministers of Modi's cabinet, Nirmala Sitharaman, Kiren Rijiju, and Arjun Ram Meghwal are set to meet the EC tomorrow regarding this issue, as per the memorandum.

"Direct the media and social media platforms to take it off. Pass such further orders as may be necessary to preserve the dignity of the electoral process and ensure a free, fair, peaceful, and issue-based campaign," the BJP said.

Shah's ‘Ae Didi’ jibe draws ire Meanwhile, Shah himself is facing the TMC's wrath for his ‘Ae Didi’ jibe aimed at Mamata Banerjee. On Tuesday, during a BJP electoral rally in West Bengal, Shah said, “Ae Didi, aankh aur kaan khol ke sun lo” (O Didi, open your eyes and ears and listen carefully).

The TMC was quick to point out the similarity of his jibe with that of Modi's ‘Didi O Didi’ remark ahead of the 2021 Assembly Elections in Bengal, and posted videos of both statements on social media. “This insult will neither be forgiven nor forgotten. BJP has sealed its own fate with its own words, spoken in its own voice, on camera, for all of Bengal to see and remember,” the TMC said.

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“You are going down. Have absolutely no doubt about that,” it added.

With agency inputs