Amit Shah to assess BJP poll preparations, hold roadshow today in Karnataka's Devanahalli2 min read . Updated: 21 Apr 2023, 07:14 AM IST
Amit Shah will hold a roadshow in Devanahalli town, the birthplace of 18th century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan, in Bengaluru Rural district on Friday afternoon
Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah is arriving in Bengaluru on today on a two-day visit to take stock of the party's preparations for the May 10 Assembly elections in Karnataka, his first visit to the state after the announcement of poll schedule.Amit Shah would hold a meeting here with senior party functionaries regarding poll preparations in the evening, BJP sources said.
