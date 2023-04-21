Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah is arriving in Bengaluru on today on a two-day visit to take stock of the party's preparations for the May 10 Assembly elections in Karnataka, his first visit to the state after the announcement of poll schedule.Amit Shah would hold a meeting here with senior party functionaries regarding poll preparations in the evening, BJP sources said.

Amit Shah will hold a roadshow in Devanahalli town, the birthplace of 18th century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan, in Bengaluru Rural district on Friday afternoon. On Saturday, he is scheduled to attend an event organised by a private news channel before flying back to Delhi.

In Devanahalli, Amit Shah will campaign for the party's Pilla Munishamappa, who is pitted against the sitting JD(S) MLA L N Narayanaswamy and Congress candidate K H Muniyappa, a former Union minister and seven-time MP.

Muniyappa, who was defeated in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, is foraying into the Assembly polls for the first time.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi would campaign in about 20 places in poll-bound Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Thursday. He said the Prime Minister's campaign programme is being finalised. "There is all possibility of the Prime Minister campaigning in about 20 places", Bommai told reporters here. "In most (of these) places, he will address rally-meeting and in some, there will be road-shows", the Chief Minister said.

The BJP and Congress released their list of star campaigners for the polls.

Apart from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP list includes Union Home Minister Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

The Congress also released its list of star campaigners which includes party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, former party chief Rahul Gandhi, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and party leaders Jairam Ramesh, DK Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah, Shashi Tharoor, Jagadish Shettar, KC Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala.

In the 2018 Assembly election, the fight was mainly between Narayanswamy (86,966 votes) and Venkataswamy (69,956) of the Congress. The BJP candidate K Nagesh was a distant third with 9,820 votes.

The state will go to the polls on May 10 and the results will be out on May 13.

*With agency inputs