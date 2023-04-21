Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi would campaign in about 20 places in poll-bound Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Thursday. He said the Prime Minister's campaign programme is being finalised. "There is all possibility of the Prime Minister campaigning in about 20 places", Bommai told reporters here. "In most (of these) places, he will address rally-meeting and in some, there will be road-shows", the Chief Minister said.