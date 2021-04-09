Amit Shah to hold 4 public programs in poll-bound West Bengal today

Amit Shah to hold 4 public programs in poll-bound West Bengal today1 min read . 08:09 AM IST
The fourth phase of assembly elections will be held in 44 assembly seats on April 10
New Delhi: Ahead of West Bengal's phase-4 elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold four public programs in the state today.
Shah will hold a press conference in Kolkata today at 12 pm. After this, he will carry out a door-to-door campaign in Bhabanipur at 2 pm. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee used to contest from Bhabanipur constituency earlier. This time, she contested from Nandigram.
The third public program will be a roadshow in Jagatdal at 4 pm. The last roadshow for today by Shah in the state will be held in Madhyamgram at 6 pm.
In a tweet by his Office yesterday, Shah informed, "Union Home Minister Amit Shah's public programs in West Bengal tomorrow, 09th April 2021. 1) Press Conference in Kolkata at 12 PM 2) Door to Door Campaign in Bhabanipur at 2 PM 3) Roadshow in Jagatdal at 4 PM 4) Roadshow in Madhyamgram at 6 PM."
Bengal polls: Fourth phase on 10 April
The fourth phase of assembly elections will be held in 44 assembly seats on April 10. The fifth phase of polls in 45 assembly segments is scheduled on April 17. The sixth round for 43 seats would be held on April 22. The seventh phase of polls for 35 constituencies is slated for April 26. The eighth and final round of elections is scheduled for April 29, when the remaining 35 assembly segments would go to the polls. The Election Commission of India would declare the results on May 2.
