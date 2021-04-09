Amit Shah to hold 4 public programs in poll-bound West Bengal today

The fourth phase of assembly elections will be held in 44 assembly seats on April 10. The fifth phase of polls in 45 assembly segments is scheduled on April 17. The sixth round for 43 seats would be held on April 22. The seventh phase of polls for 35 constituencies is slated for April 26. The eighth and final round of elections is scheduled for April 29, when the remaining 35 assembly segments would go to the polls. The Election Commission of India would declare the results on May 2.

