New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to conduct four roadshows in poll-bound West Bengal today

The first roadshow will take place in Singur at 12 PM. The second roadshow will take place in Domjur at 1:35 PM. The third one in Howrah Madhya at 3 PM and the last roadshow will take place in Behala Purba at 4:40 PM.

A tweet put out by Shah's office yesterday said:, "Schedule of Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah's roadshows in West Bengal tomorrow, 07th April 2021. 1) Singur at 12 PM 2) Domjur at 1:35 PM 3) Howrah Madhya at 3 PM 4) Behala Purba at 4:40 PM."

West Bengal has witnessed three out of the eight phased polls to the 294-member state Assembly. Counting of votes will be held on May 2.

