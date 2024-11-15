‘BJP believes in fair election’: Amit Shah shares video of EC officials checking helicopter amid Uddhav bag-checking row

  • Maharashtra Elections: Union Home Minister Amit Shah's helicopter was checked by the Election Commission official in Maharashtra's Hingoli.

Livemint
Updated15 Nov 2024, 04:14 PM IST
Amit Shah's helicopter being checked in Maharashtra's Hingoli.
Amit Shah’s helicopter being checked in Maharashtra’s Hingoli.

Maharashtra Elections: The Election Commission officials on Friday checked the helicopter of Union Home Minister Amit Shah after he arrived in Maharashtra's Hingoli to campaign for party candidate contesting state assembly election.

Shah posted the video of officials checking his helicopter amid ongoing controversy over checking of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray's bags on at least three occasions.

Also Read | Who’s winning Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024? Know what THIS survey reveals

A few days ago, Thackeray expressed anger over the checking of his bags and asked whether the ECI officials checked the bags of PM Narendra Modi, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Ajit Pawar.

“Today, during my election campaign in Hingoli Assembly constituency of Maharashtra, my helicopter was inspected by Election Commission officials,” said Shah in a post on X.

The Union Minister added that BJP believes in fair elections and healthy election system and follows all the rules made by the Honourable Election Commission.

“We all must contribute to a healthy election system and perform our duties in keeping India as the strongest democracy in the world,” Shah stated.

Also Read | Fadnavis reveals why BJP performed poorly in Maharashtra in Lok Sabha polls

Shinde, Fadnavis' bags too checked

Earlier this week, after Thackeray's bag checking row, the Maharashtra BJP posted a video on X showing checking of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' bags, and said merely holding the Constitution for "show" is not enough and one must also follow the constitutional system.

Some leaders have the habit of creating "drama", the BJP said in the post.

Whereas, on Wednesday, the EC officials also checked the bag of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at Palghar Police ground helipad as part of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

Also Read | ‘Fulfilled Balasaheb Thackeray’s wish’: Modi at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar rally

Eknath Shinde had arrived in Palghar for an Assembly election campaign where ECI officials, as a security precaution, checked CM's bags and helicopter after it landed.

Earlier, Fadnavis said Thackeray was trying to divert the attention by needlessly protesting about the checking of his bags.

Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Assembly Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:15 Nov 2024, 04:14 PM IST
Business NewsElectionsAssembly Elections‘BJP believes in fair election’: Amit Shah shares video of EC officials checking helicopter amid Uddhav bag-checking row

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    138.00
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.25 (-0.9%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    134.80
    03:59 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.2 (-0.88%)

    Tata Motors share price

    774.25
    03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -12.15 (-1.55%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    281.05
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -0.4 (-0.14%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    SKF India share price

    4,507.70
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -364.25 (-7.48%)

    Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

    6,740.65
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -392.45 (-5.5%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,560.00
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -85.45 (-5.19%)

    P I Industries share price

    4,244.25
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -204.85 (-4.6%)
    More from Top Losers

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,291.05
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    104.2 (8.78%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    84.78
    03:50 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    6.63 (8.48%)

    Eicher Motors share price

    4,885.55
    03:52 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    296.45 (6.46%)

    Jio Financial Services share price

    318.45
    03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    19.05 (6.36%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,655.00-1,200.00
      Chennai
      75,661.00-1,200.00
      Delhi
      75,813.00-1,200.00
      Kolkata
      75,665.00-1,200.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      101.03/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Elections

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.