Haryana Assembly polls: Anil Vij stakes claim to CM seat if voted to power despite Nayab Singh Saini declared BJP choice

Former Haryana cabinet minister and senior BJP leader Anil Vij on Sunday said he will stake claim for the chief minister's post if the Bharatiya Janata Party returns to power in upcoming Assembly elections in the state

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
Published15 Sep 2024, 02:25 PM IST
Former Haryana cabinet minister and senior BJP leader Anil Vij on Sunday said he will stake claim for the chief minister's post if theBharatiya Janata Partyreturns to power in upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

It is important to note that the six-time MLA's remarks come at a time when the saffron party has already made it clear that Nayab Singh Saini will be the Chief Minister if the party is voted to power in the state.

The BJP candidate from Ambala Cantt said he is the senior-most MLA of the party in state and has never asked for anything from the saffron party.

However, the senior leader added it is in the hands of party high command whether they will make him the chief minister of Haryana or not, but if given chance he will change the picture of the state.

"I never sought anything from the party till today...people from Haryana are coming to meet me. Even in Ambala, people tell me that I am senior-most why I did not become CM. On demand of the people, and on the basis of seniority, this time I will stake claim to become chief minister," Vij said.

"However, it is in the hands of high command whether they will make me CM or not. If they make me the CM I will change the picture of Haryana," the former minister added.

When the former minister was pointed out that Saini has been already declared the chief ministerial candidate of the party in the stae, Vij said, "There is no bar on staking the claim. I will make my claim, let the party take a call".

The BJP leader is seeking re-election from the Ambala Cantt seat and has filed nominations for the record ninth time this week.

Voting for the 90 assembly seats in Haryana will be held on October 5. Votes will be counted on October 8.

 

15 Sep 2024, 02:25 PM IST
