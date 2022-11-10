In another jolt to Congress ahead of the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections, party MLA Bhavesh Katara from the Jhalod constituency in the Dahod district of the state has resigned as the legislator, according to the news agency PTI.

He is the third Congress MLA to resign in Gujarat in the last two days after Mohansinh Rathwa and Bhagwan Barad.

On Wednesday, Katara went to the residence of Assembly Speaker Nimaben Acharya to submit his resignation, an official statement read. As per PTI reports, Katara is likely to join the BJP today, Thursday.

Bhagwan Barad, who represents the Talala seat in Gir Somnath district, sent his resignation letter to Gujarat Congress president Jagdish Thakor.

A day before, veteran Congress MLA and tribal leader Mohansinh Rathva also resigned as a legislator. He has been elected a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) 10 times. Mohansinh Rathva represents the Chhota Udaipur (ST) constituency in central Gujarat.

Earlier, Rathwa and Barad also joined the saffron party after resigning from the Congress party and as MLAs.

His resignation comes at a time when the BJP is finalizing candidates for the Gujarat Assembly elections and is likely to release the first list today.

"Top brass of the saffron party has finalized most of the tickets out of a total of 182 constituencies. The remaining powers have been vested with the party president JP Nadda to take a call on the other seats," sources told ANI.

Gujarat will vote in two phases on 1 and 5 December. The Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 votes will be counted on 8 December. In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly polls, the Congress had won 77 seats restricting BJP's tally at 99 in the 182-member House.

