Another Congress MLA quits party ahead of Gujarat polls, 3rd in last 2 days1 min read . Updated: 10 Nov 2022, 10:55 AM IST
He is the third Congress MLA to resign in Gujarat in the last two days after Mohansinh Rathwa and Bhagwan Barad.
In another jolt to Congress ahead of the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections, party MLA Bhavesh Katara from the Jhalod constituency in the Dahod district of the state has resigned as the legislator, according to the news agency PTI.