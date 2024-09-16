’Article 370 will take away reservation from Gujjars, Paharis’, Amit Shah at Kishtawar says ’nobody can dare revive it’

Slamming the Cong-NC alliance ahead of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said Article 370 will take away the reservation from Gujjars, Paharis and others

Kishtwar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks during a public meeting ahead of J&K Assembly elections, in Kishtwar district, Jammu & Kashmir, Monday, Sept. 16, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI09_16_2024_000136B)
Kishtwar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks during a public meeting ahead of J&K Assembly elections, in Kishtwar district, Jammu & Kashmir, Monday, Sept. 16, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI09_16_2024_000136B)(PTI)

Slamming the Congress-National Conference alliance ahead of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, Union Home Minister AmitShah on Monday said Article 370 will take away the reservation from Gujjars, Paharis and others.Shahwasspeaking at a public rally in Kishtwar of Jammu region.

Dismissing concerns about the revival of terrorism in the state, the Union Home Minister said the Modi government is resolute in preventing any resurgence of terrorism in the state.

 

“We will bury terrorism to such a level where it will never come out again. Attempts are on to revive terrorism as the National Conference and Congress manifesto talks about releasing terrorists. This is the Modi government and nobody has the power to revive terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.”

Here are top 6 points Union Home MinisterAmitShah said during the Kishtwar rally:

  • Union Home Minister Amit Shah pledged to bury terrorism to such level it would never return.Shah said, “We will bury terrorism to such a level where it will never come out again” adding that “This is the Modi government and nobody has the power to revive terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.”
  • AmitShah said, “The NC-Congress are saying that if we form the government we will restore Article 370. Tell me should it be restored? Your reservation, given by BJP to Paharis and Gujjars and others, will be snatched.”
  • Neither Farooq Abdullah nor Rahul Gandhi is forming the government in Jammu and Kashmir. Article 370 is now a part of history. There is no place for Article 370.
  • There can never be two prime ministers, two constitutions and two flags in Kashmir. There will only be one flag and that is our Tricolour,”Shah asserted.

  • The Union Home Minister said, “Omar Abdullah says Afzal Guru should not be hanged. This tells us what will happen if Rahul Gandhi and Omar Abdullah form the government. Bullets will be fired again, stone pelting will happen again, funeral processions of terrorists will take place again, Tazia processions will be stopped again, cinema halls will be shut again, Amarnath Yatra will be attacked again and the investment that is coming to Jammu and Kashmir will be replaced by unemployment.

Shah said, “The Congress-National Conference alliance has always nourished terrorism... In the 1990s, when Farooq Abdullah was the Chief Minister after an agreement with Rajiv Gandhi, the Kashmir Valley was soaked in blood due to terrorism. Where were you then? You went to London for a summer vacation.”

Assembly Elections

