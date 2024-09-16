’Article 370 will take away reservation from Gujjars, Paharis’, Amit Shah at Kishtawar says ’nobody can dare revive it’

Slamming the Congress-National Conference alliance ahead of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, Union Home Minister AmitShah on Monday said Article 370 will take away the reservation from Gujjars, Paharis and others.Shahwasspeaking at a public rally in Kishtwar of Jammu region.
Dismissing concerns about the revival of terrorism in the state, the Union Home Minister said the Modi government is resolute in preventing any resurgence of terrorism in the state.
“We will bury terrorism to such a level where it will never come out again. Attempts are on to revive terrorism as the National Conference and Congress manifesto talks about releasing terrorists. This is the Modi government and nobody has the power to revive terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.”
Here are top 6 points Union Home MinisterAmitShah said during the Kishtwar rally:
Shah said, “The Congress-National Conference alliance has always nourished terrorism... In the 1990s, when Farooq Abdullah was the Chief Minister after an agreement with Rajiv Gandhi, the Kashmir Valley was soaked in blood due to terrorism. Where were you then? You went to London for a summer vacation.”
Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess