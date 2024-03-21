Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2024: Congress on Thursday, released the list of 32 candidates set to contest Legislative Assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh this year. Congress has fielded Sanhey Phuntsok against BJP candidate and present Arunachal CM Pema Khandu from the Mukto-ST seat.

The grand-old party released the list of 30 seats nearly a week after the Bharatiya Janata Party declared candidates for all the 60 seats for the Arunachal Assembly polls 2024. Present Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu will contest the election from the Mukto (ST) assembly constituency.

“The Central Election Committee of Congress has selected the following candidates for the ensuing elections to the Legislative Assembly of Arunachal Pradesh. Congratulations and best wishes to all the @INCIndia candidates," Arunachal Congress wrote on social media while sharing the candidate list.

According to the list Marina Kenglang, President of Arunachal Pradesh Mahila Congress, will contest the election on the Changlang North seat. She will face competition from BJP's Tesam Pongte, who is also the sitting MLA from the constituency. Congress has fielded Chatu Longri against BJP's Kamlun Mossang from Miao (ST), and Holai Wangsa against BJP's Honchun Ngandam from Pongchao-Wakka (ST).

In previous Arunachal Assembly polls, the Congress had won four out of 60 seats in the state. Whereas, the BJP emerged victorious by winning 41 seats. Three BJP candidates were also declared elected unopposed. The Janata Dal (United) won seven seats, and the National People's Party (NPP) emerged victorious on five seats, the People's Party of Arunachal (PPA) one and Independents two.

