Active Stocks
Thu Mar 21 2024 14:51:45
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 150.50 3.29%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 273.25 3.21%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 420.50 1.15%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 966.20 2.71%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 324.85 3.50%
Business News/ Elections / Assembly Elections/  Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2024: Congress releases list of 32 candidates
BackBack

Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2024: Congress releases list of 32 candidates

Livemint

Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2024: Congress on Thursday released the list of candidates set to contest Arunachal Assembly polls on 32 constituencies

Arunachal Assembly Polls 2024: Congress on Thursday released the candidate list for Arunachal Pradesh Assembly polls.Premium
Arunachal Assembly Polls 2024: Congress on Thursday released the candidate list for Arunachal Pradesh Assembly polls.

Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2024: Congress on Thursday, released the list of 32 candidates set to contest Legislative Assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh this year. Congress has fielded Sanhey Phuntsok against BJP candidate and present Arunachal CM Pema Khandu from the Mukto-ST seat.

The grand-old party released the list of 30 seats nearly a week after the Bharatiya Janata Party declared candidates for all the 60 seats for the Arunachal Assembly polls 2024. Present Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu will contest the election from the Mukto (ST) assembly constituency.

“The Central Election Committee of Congress has selected the following candidates for the ensuing elections to the Legislative Assembly of Arunachal Pradesh. Congratulations and best wishes to all the @INCIndia candidates," Arunachal Congress wrote on social media while sharing the candidate list.

According to the list Marina Kenglang, President of Arunachal Pradesh Mahila Congress, will contest the election on the Changlang North seat. She will face competition from BJP's Tesam Pongte, who is also the sitting MLA from the constituency. Congress has fielded Chatu Longri against BJP's Kamlun Mossang from Miao (ST), and Holai Wangsa against BJP's Honchun Ngandam from Pongchao-Wakka (ST).

In previous Arunachal Assembly polls, the Congress had won four out of 60 seats in the state. Whereas, the BJP emerged victorious by winning 41 seats. Three BJP candidates were also declared elected unopposed. The Janata Dal (United) won seven seats, and the National People's Party (NPP) emerged victorious on five seats, the People's Party of Arunachal (PPA) one and Independents two.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 21 Mar 2024, 02:08 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App