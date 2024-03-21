Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2024: Congress releases list of 32 candidates
Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2024: Congress on Thursday, released the list of 32 candidates set to contest Legislative Assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh this year. Congress has fielded Sanhey Phuntsok against BJP candidate and present Arunachal CM Pema Khandu from the Mukto-ST seat.