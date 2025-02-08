Arvind Kejriwal Delhi Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Will Arvind Kejriwal return as the chief minister this time? Will the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) win the Delhi poll? The Delhi Election Results 2025 will be declared on Saturday, February 8. Voting for the Delhi election took place on February 5, Wednesday.
In the 2025 Delhi polls, the contest is between the AAP, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress. The AAP is eyeing a third term in the 2025 assembly polls, while the BJP and the Congress fought to wrest power in the Union Territory.
Who is winning Delhi Elections 2025?
The Election Commission will begin counting of votes at 8 am on Saturday. Early election trends will start coming in around 9:30 am. However, the final results will be declared once the counting ends by the end of the day.
Where is Arvind Kejriwal contesting from? Who are his rivals?
Arvind Kejriwal contested the Delhi Election 2025 from the New Delhi assembly constituency. There are 22 candidates contesting against Kejriwal. Kejriwal is fighting against BJP's Parvesh Verma and Congress' Sandeep Dixit.
What Delhi exit polls predicted:
Most of the exit polls, including Axis My India, P-Marq, Peoples Pulse, JVC Poll, People's Insight, and Chanakya Strategies, predicted a comfortable win for the BJP in Delhi. Meanwhile, Matrize predicted a hung assembly in Delhi. Only three exit polls gave the AAP a massive lead.
Pradeep Gupta's Axis My India predicted a whopping 45-55 seats for the BJP in the Delhi Election 2025. The majority mark in the 70-member Delhi assembly is 36 seats. The Axis My India survey also showed that AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal is the most preferred chief ministerial candidate among Delhi voters.
