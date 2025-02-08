Arvind Kejriwal Delhi Election Results 2025 LIVE: Will AAP chief win New Delhi seat? Will he return as CM? Results today

06:24 AM IST

Arvind Kejriwal Delhi Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Arvind Kejriwal contested the Delhi Election 2025 from the New Delhi assembly constituency. There are 22 candidates contesting against Kejriwal, including BJP's Parvesh Verma and Congress' Sandeep Dixit.