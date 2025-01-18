Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal announced a new poll promise on Saturday — this time for the tenants living in Delhi. He said the tenants will get free water and electricity if the AAP wins the Delhi Assembly Election 2025.

"Tenants living in Delhi don't get the benefit of free water and free electricity…Wherever I go, I meet people living on rent who say they benefit from good schools, Mohalla clinics, free bus service and free 'tirth yatra' and hospitals but are deprived of free electricity and water schemes," Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal assured a resolution to the issue and said, “We will ensure that after the elections, we will form a system under which tenants will also be able to avails benefits of free water and electricity.”

He noted that many of the tenants in Delhi belong to the Purvanchal region. “There are needy and poor…they suffer financial when don't get government scheme and subsidies,” he said.

Delhi Election 2025 Kejriwal's announcement came as the Aam Aadmi Party ramped up its campaign for the Delhi Assembly elections slated for February 5. The results are to be declared on February 8.

Seeking a third consecutive term, the AAP has built its campaign around its welfare initiatives, presenting free utilities and improved public services as its core strengths.

Also Read | BJP promises ₹2,500 a month to women if voted to power in Delhi Election 2025

Earlier, Arvind Kejriwal wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding a 50 per cent rebate for students in Delhi Metro fares, the party said on Friday, hours ahead of the BJP releasing its manifesto for the Assembly polls in the city.

Later, addressing a press conference, Kejriwal announced free bus rides for male students if his party is re-elected in the February 5 polls. The AAP government already provides free bus travel to women in the city.