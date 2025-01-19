Arvind Kejriwal’s car attacked: The AAP earlier shared a video and alleged that goons of BJP candidate Pravesh Verma attacked Arvind Kejriwal with bricks and stones and tried to hurt him so that he could not campaign.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of sending goon and trying to kill Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal. Her statement came amid AAP leaders alleging that stones were pelted at Kejriwal's car on Saturday.

"If that stone had hit someone, it could have been fatal," Atishi said on Sunday. She claimed "hardened criminals" were sent to attack Kejriwal.

Atishi accuses three people of attacking Kejriwal: Who are they? She names three people linked to Parvesh Verma who were allegedly involved in the attack. Verma is a BJP candidate fighting the Delhi Assembly Elections against Arvind Kejriwal from New Delhi seat.

“It is clear that criminals and goons were sent to kill Arvind Kejriwal," Atishi said while naming one Rahul alias Shankey, who was seen in the attack.

"He [Rahul] is always seen with Pravesh Verma and is involved in his campaigning. This person has cases of an attempt to commit robbery, which can lead to a punishment of 7 years, cases under the Arms Act, which can lead to a punishment of 2 years...," Atishi said.

Atishi also named one Rohit Tyagi, who, she said, “constantly stays with Pravesh Verma and has been involved in campaigning for Pravesh Verma."

Atishi said Rohit Tyagi is also a criminal. “There is a theft case in 2011 and a case of attempt to murder, which carries a punishment of 10 years...," she added.

She named the third person Sumit, who was allegedly present when stones were thrown at Kejriwa's car. "He, too, has a case of theft, robbery and attempt to murder going on," she said.

Atishi added that all these cases show that the three “BJP goons who attacked Arvind Kejriwal" on Saturday “are not ordinary BJP workers, but trained goons and criminals."