Arvind Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and former Delhi Chief Minister, predicts Delhi Election Results 2025. He said that “according to my estimate”, the ruling party could win 55 of the 70 assembly seats in Delhi.

"But if women put in a lot of effort – everyone should go out to vote and convince the men in their house to vote for Aam Aadmi Party – then it can get more than 60 seats," Kejriwal posted on X.

Also Read | Delhi Elections LIVE: Campaigning for February 5 polls ends

In the past Delhi Assembly Elections, women constituted a significant vote-base for the AAP. According to the Lokniti-CSDS survey, more women voted for the AAP than for the BJP and Congress in the 2020 Delhi Election.

The AAP received 60 percent of the women's vote share in 2020, compared to 43 per cent of male voters. The BJP received 35 percent of the women's vote, compared to 43 percent of male voters. The Congress bagged 3 per cent of the women's vote, compared to 5 percent of male voters.

Delhi Election Dates 2025 Delhi is all set to go to polls on Wednesday, February 5. As many as 1,55,37,634 voters will cast vote to choose Delhi's next government and their MLAs. A total of 699 candidates are in the fray.

The results for the Delhi Assembly Elections will be declared on February 8.

In 2015, the AAP swept 67 of the 70 seats at stake, leaving just three for the BJP and none for the Congress. In 2020, the AAP maintained its dominance with 62 seats, while the BJP won eight and the Congress once again failed to open its account.

Delhi Election 2025 Full Schedule.

Delhi Elections: AAP vs BJP vs Congress The AAP, the BJP and the Congress are in triangular contest.

While the AAP branded the BJP as "Bharatiya Jhootha Party" (Indian Liar Party) and "Gali Galouch Party" (Abusive Party), Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit back by dubbing the AAP as "AAP-Daa" (disaster) and its chief Arvind Kejriwal as "Ghoshna Mantri" (Minister of Announcements).

The Congress, trying to claw back into Delhi's political corridor, labelled Kejriwal as "Farziwal" (Fake) and a "Chhota Recharge" (Small Recharge) of Modi.