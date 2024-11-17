Arvind Kejriwal says Delhi Assembly election is a ‘dharamyudh’ for AAP

  • AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal urges the party’s booth and district-level workers to take on the challenge of reaching every voter

Livemint
Published17 Nov 2024, 11:08 PM IST
AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal interacts with party's district-level officials during a conference, at Chandni Chowk, in New Delhi, Sunday.
AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal interacts with party’s district-level officials during a conference, at Chandni Chowk, in New Delhi, Sunday.(PTI)

Comparing the Delhi Assembly elections, scheduled to be held in February next year, to a ‘dharamyudh’, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday urged the party’s booth and district-level workers to take on the challenge of reaching every voter. He emphasised on the need for at least 65,000 local meetings to convey the AAP's message.

While addressing district-level office bearers of the AAP in Chandni Chowk in New Delhi, Kejriwal said that the divine forces are on the AAP's side and cited its victory in the mayoral elections "despite the BJP's concerted efforts to seize control" to bolster his claim.

"Delhi Assembly election is like a 'dharamyudh'. They have immense money and power like the Kauravas, but God and the people are with us as was the case with the Pandavas," he said.

Asking AAP workers not to look at the candidate nominated by the party for the Assembly polls, the former Delhi chief minister said: "You should work as if I am contesting all the 70 seats (in Delhi)."

"I will not give tickets to any of my relatives, acquaintances, or friends," he added.

Further, Kejriwal reminded party workers of the AAP government’s achievements such as building 10,000 kilometres of roads in Delhi's colonies, a feat he said the BJP could not match in the 20 states where it holds power.

"We are giving six free revdis -- electricity, water, education, health, pilgrimage, and bus travel for women. To stop these facilities, the BJP wants to grab power in Delhi," the AAP chief said.

"The BJP should tell us what the central government has done for the people of Delhi in the last 10 years and why should the people vote for it?" he said.

Kejriwal also said: "We are a small party with limited resources. The BJP has immense funds and power, but they have never done anything for the people of Delhi because they lack the will to serve."

Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Assembly Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates

First Published:17 Nov 2024, 11:08 PM IST
