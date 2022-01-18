The party has received around 22 lakh responses under its campaign to elect its CM face for the Assembly polls. Last week, the Aam Aadmi Party had launched the survey under its ‘Janta Chunegi Apna CM' drive-through which Kejriwal had asked the people of Punjab to suggest names of their preferred chief ministerial candidates and launched a mobile number for the purpose. Kejriwal has stated that his own preference for the post is Bhagwant Mann.