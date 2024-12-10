AIMIM has announced Tahir Hussain, a former AAP councillor facing accusations related to the 2020 North East Delhi riots, as their candidate for Mustafabad in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

Announcing his candidature, Asaduddin Owaisi said, MCD Councillor Tahir Hussain joined @aimim_national & will be our candidate from Mustafabad Assembly Constituency in the upcoming Delhi Vidhan Sabha elections. His family members & supporters met with me today & joined the party

The Delhi High Court has recently dismissed an FIR filed against Hussain in connection with the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, citing the presence of a similar case against him.

The bench of Justice Subramonium Prasad, while delivering the judgment, observed that, in accordance with the law established by the Supreme Court, it is appropriate to direct that the charge sheet in FIR No. 116/2020 be treated as a supplementary charge sheet in FIR No. 101/2020.

Upon reviewing the materials on record, the Court noted that both FIRs share around 9 common eyewitnesses and 23 witnesses in total. Therefore, the Court concluded that no prejudice would be caused to the witnesses or victims by treating the charge sheet in FIR No. 116/2020 as supplementary to FIR No. 101/2020, allowing the trial to proceed accordingly, said the court