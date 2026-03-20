Assam Assembly Elections: 109 candidates, including CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, file nomination papers

As the Assam Assembly election date is nearing, a total of 109 candidates across 35 districts submitted their nomination papers on Friday, said the State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO).

An official statement detailed that 209 sets of nomination papers were received on Friday alone, bringing the total number of candidates who have filed so far to 116. The deadline for all submissions is set for 23 March.

The day was marked by high-profile activity as heavyweight candidates from both the ruling NDA and the opposition alliance made their bids official.

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Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma filed his nomination for the Jalukbari constituency following a massive 6-kilometre roadshow in Guwahati, signalling the BJP's push for a third consecutive term. Other prominent ruling alliance figures, including Pijush Hazarika and Ajanta Neog, also submitted their papers on Friday.

On the opposition side, several candidates from the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee and its allies mobilized their supporters. Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia filed his nomination for the Nazira seat, accompanied by Raijor Dal president and alliance partner Akhil Gogoi, who submitted his papers for the Sivasagar constituency.

After filing his nomination, Saikia told the media: "I could join the BJP only if there is no difference between the ideology and principles of the Congress and the BJP. As long as there is a difference in ideology, the question of joining the BJP does not arise, because I believe in the Constitution."

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Additionally, Assam Jatiya Parishad president Lurinjyoti Gogoi filed for the Khowang seat in Dibrugarh.

In Dibrugarh, a group of joint opposition candidates—including Bipul Gogoi, Pranati Phukan, and Mainak Patra—filed their papers in the presence of APCC President Gaurav Gogoi. Former MP Ripun Bora also entered the fray, filing from the Barchala constituency in Sonitpur. The Congress party confirmed that candidates Mira Borthakur and Shantanu Bora are scheduled to file their nominations this coming Monday.

Gaurav Gogoi appealed to voters to support Congress and alliance candidates to defeat what he termed the corrupt leadership of Himanta Biswa Sarma and the communal BJP. He stated: "We will win all three constituencies in Sivasagar. The BJP will be reduced to zero in Sivasagar."

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The 126-seat Assam Assembly will go to the polls in a single phase on April 9, with the final results to be announced following the counting on May 4. This election primarily features a high-stakes battle between the BJP-led NDA government and the Congress-led joint opposition, as Chief Minister Sarma seeks to defend his administration's record against a unified challenge.