Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that the people of Assam a flood-free state, if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is re-elected in the coming Assembly elections. "Give the BJP another 5 years and Assam will become a state free of floods. There will never be another flood here," Shah said. Union minister was addressing a rally in Nazira.

"Five years ago, we promised to free Assam from terrorism. I want to ask the people of Nazira, have any youth died due to such movement in Nazira?," he added.

Slamming Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and All India United Democratic Front chief Badruddin Ajmal, Shah said, "Voting for Congress means a vote for Badruddin Ajmal, and voting for him will fill Assam with infiltrators. Do you want a party that will fill Assam up with infiltrators or a party that throw them out? Only the BJP can do this."

He further lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi, chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal and prominent leader Hemanta Biswa Sarma for their work in the state.

"The opposition can fight, but they cannot raise any corruption allegation against Sarbananda Sonowal and Hemanta Biswa Sarma. After 2014, PM modi gave Assam ₹1,55,300 crore for its development, while during (former PM) Manmohan Singh's tenure, Assam was given ₹80,000 crore," he said.

Shah also said, "The Congress was in power for so long, but never gave late Assamese singer-composer Bhupen Hazarika a Bharat Ratna. The BJP feels that every state must walk ahead with its culture, language and traditions. Assam's cultural heritage will be taken forward by the govt that will be formed under the leadership of PM Modi."

The assembly elections in Assam for 126 seats will be held in three phases starting from 27 March. The first phase of notification is March 2 where 47 seats in 12 districts will go to the polls. In the second phase, 39 constituencies in 13 districts will go to the polls on 1 April and in the third phase, 41 constituencies across 12 districts will go to polls on 6 April.

(With inputs from agencies)

