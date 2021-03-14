The assembly elections in Assam for 126 seats will be held in three phases starting from 27 March. The first phase of notification is March 2 where 47 seats in 12 districts will go to the polls. In the second phase, 39 constituencies in 13 districts will go to the polls on 1 April and in the third phase, 41 constituencies across 12 districts will go to polls on 6 April.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}