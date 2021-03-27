Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Elections 2019 >Assembly Elections 2019 >Assam Assembly Elections: 72.46% voter turnout in first phase

Assam Assembly Elections: 72.46% voter turnout in first phase

Assam assembly polls
1 min read . 07:50 PM IST ANI

  • Over 81.09 lakh voters are eligible to cast their votes at 1,1537 polling stations in this phase
  • A total of 264 candidates are in the fray for 47 seats -- 42 seats from 11 districts of upper Assam and northern Assam region and five seats from central Assam's Nagaon district

Polling for 47 seats in the first phase of Assembly elections ended with a voter turnout of 72.46 per cent recorded as of 6. 52 pm, according to the Election Commission.

Polling for 47 seats in the first phase of Assembly elections ended with a voter turnout of 72.46 per cent recorded as of 6. 52 pm, according to the Election Commission.

Rupohihat constituency witnessed the highest voting percentage at 83 per cent while Sootea constituency saw the lowest voting percentage at 64 per cent, according to the latest trends.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Rupohihat constituency witnessed the highest voting percentage at 83 per cent while Sootea constituency saw the lowest voting percentage at 64 per cent, according to the latest trends.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Bokakhat district reported the highest voter turnout at 80 per cent while Nazira reported the lowest voter turnout at 64 per cent. Polling had begun at 7 am today.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal cast his vote at JP Nagar constituency in the Dibrugarh district. Assam, Congress Chief Ripun Bora cast his vote in the Gohpur district.

Over 81.09 lakh voters are eligible to cast their votes at 1,1537 polling stations in this phase.

A total of 264 candidates are in the fray for 47 seats -- 42 seats from 11 districts of upper Assam and northern Assam region and five seats from central Assam's Nagaon district.

Polling for the next two phases will be held on April 1 and April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.