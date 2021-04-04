Assam assembly polls: Campaigning for crucial 3rd phase to end today

The statistics and voting percentage of the last election show it is crucial for BJP-led NDA and also for Congress-led Mahajot, as in the 2016 assembly election, Congress and AIUDF fought separately. While Congress got 30.9% of the vote share, AIUDF got 13% of the vote share, BJP had 29.5% and its allies AGP and BPF got 8.1 and 3.9% of the votes.