Assam Election Results 2021: Ruling BJP-led NDA seen leading in 22 seats

Assam Election Results 2021: Ruling BJP-led NDA seen leading in 22 seats1 min read . 09:51 AM IST
BJP candidates are leading in 16 seats, while those of its ally AGP in six.
The ruling BJP-led NDA is leading in 22 seats, while the Grand Alliance spearheaded by the Congress is ahead in 15 places, according to initial trends available from counting of postal ballots in Assam, officials told PTI on Sunday.
The newly formed Assam Jatiya Parishad-Raijor Dal alliance is leading in four assembly seats.
The Congress has established initial leads in 14 places and AIUDF in one.
Raijor Dal chief and jailed anti-CAA protest leader Akhil Gogoi is leading from Sibsagar.
Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and AGP chief and minister Atul Bora are leading from Majuli, Jalukbari and Bokakhat.
Congress Legislative Party chief and his deputy Debabrata Saikia and Rakibul Hussain both are trailing from Nazira and Samaguri.
Assam has a 126-member assembly and 64 seats are needed for a simple majority.
