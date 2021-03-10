Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Elections 2019 >Assembly Elections 2019 >Assam Elections: 173 candidates file nominations for first phase

Assam Elections: 173 candidates file nominations for first phase

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. (ANI Photo)
1 min read . 07:56 AM IST PTI

Among prominent candidates who filed nominations on the last day were Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal from Majuli, sitting BJP MLAs Angoorlata Deka from Batadroba, Ashok Singhal from Dhekiajuli, Mrinal Saikia from Khumtai

GUWAHATI : More than 173 candidates have filed their nominations for 47 Assam assembly seats going to polls in the first phase on March 27, the state's chief electoral officer said on Tuesday.

More than 173 candidates have filed their nominations for 47 Assam assembly seats going to polls in the first phase on March 27, the state's chief electoral officer said on Tuesday.

The last date of submission of nominations for the first phase was Tuesday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The last date of submission of nominations for the first phase was Tuesday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The number of candidates filing papers would increase as some districts are yet to submit their list, an official said.

Also Read | The churn is on at the Kota factory

Among prominent candidates who filed nominations on the last day were Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal from Majuli, sitting BJP MLAs Angoorlata Deka from Batadroba, Ashok Singhal from Dhekiajuli, Mrinal Saikia from Khumtai, and Padma Hazarika from Sootea, sitting Congress MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi from Mariani and former Congress minister Bismita Gogoi from Khumtai.

Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) president Lurinjyoti Gogoi filed his nominations from both Duliajan and Naharkatiya constituencies.

Jailed Raijor Dal leader Akhil Gogoi will also contest in the first phase from Mariani and Sibsagar seats as an Independent candidate, as the party is yet to be recognised by the Election Commission.

Scrutiny will be held on March 10 and the last date of withdrawal is March 12.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Elections to the 126-member Assam assembly will be held in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.