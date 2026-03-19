Assam Elections: BJP releases first list, Pradyut Bordoloi fielded from Dispur, CM Himanta from Jalukbari | Check names

The 126 seats of Assam Assembly are voting in single phase on 9 April. The results will be announced on 4 May.

Written By Gulam Jeelani
Published19 Mar 2026, 12:27 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma during the foundation stone laying and inauguration ceremony of various development works in Guwahati, Assam.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma during the foundation stone laying and inauguration ceremony of various development works in Guwahati, Assam. (PMO)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released the first list of 88 candidates for the upcoming Assam assembly elections on 19 March. The saffron party has fielded Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma from the Jalukbari seat.

The 126 seats of Assam Assembly are voting in single phase on 9 April. The results will be announced on 4 May.

 

Also Read | Assam Cong in crisis? MP Pradyut Bordoloi switches to BJP ahead of April Polls

The first list of candidates also named Pradyut Bordoloi, who joined the party after quitting Congress. Bordoloi has been fielded from Assam's Dispur assembly seat.

Bordoloi, Lok Sabha Member of Parliament from Nagaon, joined the BJP in the presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday, a day after resigning from the Congress.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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