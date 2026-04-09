How to check your name on voter list - a step-by-step guide as Assam, Kerala and Puducherry vote today

Voting for assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry will be held today. The voting begins at 7 AM, the Election Commission of India said.

Assam has 126 seats, Kerala has 140 seats while Puducherry has 30 seats. The results will be announced on 4 March, along with West Bengal and Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections.

In Assam, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is hoping to return to power. The ruling party is being challenged by the Opposition Congress.

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In Kerala, the fight is between the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the opposition United Democratic Front (UDF). The CPI(M)-led LDF, led by CM Pinarayi Vijayan, is seeking a third consecutive term in Kerala.

In Puducherry, a Union Territory, the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is hoping to consolidate its hold on power against the opposition Congress.

The Election Commission has made online verification tools available, allowing voters to check their details either through its official website or the ECINet mobile application.

Here is a step-by-step guide to find your name on the voter list and polling station:

You can vote only if your name is on the votr list also called electoral roll.

Where to check voter registration status? You can only vote if your name appears in the Voter List (also known as electoral roll). Verify your name on the list by either:

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Logging on to https://electoralsearch.eci.gov.in

Calling the Voter Helpline 1950 (please add your STD code before dialling)

SMS space to 1950 (EPIC stands for Electors Photo Identity Card also commonly known as Voter ID card). Example - If your EPIC is 12345678 then sms ECI 12345678 to 1950

Download Voter Helpline App (Android) and Voter Helpline App (iOS)

How to check your name on voter list? -Visit the voters’ service portal of the Election Commission of India: https://electoralsearch.eci.gov.in/

-Select your state (Assam, Kerala, Puducherry) and enter the current year, 2026.

-Select your roll type (SIR Final Roll- REV 2- 2026), District, Assembly Constituency and Language.

-Fill the text captcha as provided.

-Look for your part number and part name, and select the parts relevant to you.

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-Download selected PDFs.

How to find your polling booth/station? You can choose one of the three options to check your polling station/booth details on https://electoralsearch.eci.gov.in/

1- Search by EPIC -Select your language, fill in your Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC) number, and select your state.

-Enter the Captcha and Search

-Click on “View Details”

-You will find your polling station, constituency number and name, polling part number and name, and the polling date.

2-Search by Details -Fill in your name, your relative’s name, birth details, gender, location details, and captcha

-Click on search, and you will find all your polling details

3-Search by Mobile -Select your language, and select your state.

-Enter your mobile number, the Captcha and click on send OTP.

-Fill the OTP received on your mobile number, and then click on search.

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