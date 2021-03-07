OPEN APP
NEW DELHI : The Congress on Saturday announced a list of 40 candidates for the Assam Assembly polls, with its state unit chief Ripun Bora contesting from Gohpur and senior leader Debabrata Saikia from Nazira.

The party also fielded Rana Goswami from Jorhat, Subhramitra Gogoi from Sibsagar, Rajkumar Nilanetra Neog from Dibrugarh and Sibnath Chetia from Digboi.

The Congress-led 'Mahajoth' or grand alliance has AIUDF, BPF, CPI(M), CPI, CPI(ML) and the Anchalik Gana Morcha as its constituents.

The elections to the 126-member Assam assembly will be held in three phases, beginning on March 27.

