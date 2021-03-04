Subscribe
Home >Elections 2019 >Assembly Elections 2019 >Assam polls: Congress promises 50% reservation for women in govt jobs

Assam polls: Congress promises 50% reservation for women in govt jobs

Ahmedabad: Congress party workers and supporters gather outside the counting office for the Gujarat Municipal Election 2021 results, in Ahmedabad, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_23_2021_000076B)
1 min read . 01:54 PM IST PTI

Ahead of polls, Congress promises 50 per cent reservation for women in govt jobs in Assam

Guwahati: The Congress said on Thursday that if the opposition 'Mahajot' or grand alliance is voted to power in Assam, it will ensure 50 per cent reservation for women in government jobs.

Addressing a press conference, All India Mahila Congress president Sushmita Dev said the Congress-led alliance will focus more on the upliftment of women and youths.

"When the Congress-led grand alliance will form the government, we will implement a 50 per cent reservation for women. This will be one of the first things we're going to do," she said.

Dev asserted that Congress and the grand alliance believe in accountability and the guarantee of jobs.

"Youths and women of Assam don't want charity. They want job opportunities and want to contribute to the economy of the state," Dev said, taking a dig at the BJP-led state government's various schemes of direct benefit transfer.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

