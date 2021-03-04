Assam polls: Congress promises 50% reservation for women in govt jobs

Assam polls: Congress promises 50% reservation for women in govt jobs1 min read . 01:54 PM IST
Ahead of polls, Congress promises 50 per cent reservation for women in govt jobs in Assam
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Ahead of polls, Congress promises 50 per cent reservation for women in govt jobs in Assam
Guwahati: The Congress said on Thursday that if the opposition 'Mahajot' or grand alliance is voted to power in Assam, it will ensure 50 per cent reservation for women in government jobs.
Guwahati: The Congress said on Thursday that if the opposition 'Mahajot' or grand alliance is voted to power in Assam, it will ensure 50 per cent reservation for women in government jobs.
Addressing a press conference, All India Mahila Congress president Sushmita Dev said the Congress-led alliance will focus more on the upliftment of women and youths.
Addressing a press conference, All India Mahila Congress president Sushmita Dev said the Congress-led alliance will focus more on the upliftment of women and youths.
Also Read | Why Das should heed Buffett on bond yields
"When the Congress-led grand alliance will form the government, we will implement a 50 per cent reservation for women. This will be one of the first things we're going to do," she said.
Dev asserted that Congress and the grand alliance believe in accountability and the guarantee of jobs.
"Youths and women of Assam don't want charity. They want job opportunities and want to contribute to the economy of the state," Dev said, taking a dig at the BJP-led state government's various schemes of direct benefit transfer.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.