Assam registers 77.21% voting in second phase on 39 seats

Out of the total 10,592 polling stations in 5,774 locations, there are 556 polling booths exclusively maintained by women, while webcasting will be done in 5,315 polling stations. A total of 42,368 polling personnel have been deployed for the second phase. Elections to the 126-assembly constituencies in the state are being held in three phases with 79.97 per cent of the electorate exercising their franchise in 47 constituencies in the first phase on March 27. The third and final phase elections will be held on April 6 for 40 seats. Results will come on May 2.