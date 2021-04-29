Assam Exit Poll LIVE updates: BJP set to retain power, predicts Axis My India

Assam Exit Poll 2021: The Bhartiya Janta Party is fighting to retain its position in Assam where it won for the first time in 2016.

Assam Exit Poll 2021: The much-awaited exit poll results predict that the Bhartiya Janta Party is all set to retain power in Assam where it won for the first time in 2016.

The last assembly polls (in 2016) in Assam were held in two phases wherein the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies had won 86 of the state’s 126 assembly constituencies.

-NDTV's poll of exit polls: The BJP is expected to retain power with 76 of 126 seats. The Congress is likely to win 49 seats, predicts the poll of exit polls.

-As per the India Today-Axis My India exit poll: BJP is expected to get 75-85 seats out of the total 126 seats. Congress is expected to get 40-50 seats and others may get 1-4 seats.

Others:1-2

-Republic-CNX Exit Poll: BJP (60-66 seats), Congress (26-28 seats), AGP (10-14), AIUDF (11-13), BPF (5-7), UPPL (3-5) and Others (1-3). BJP set to be the single-largest party, the NDA is projected to win 44.25% of the votes.