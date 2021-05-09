OPEN APP
Assam's new Cabinet to take oath at 12 pm tomorrow: Himanta Biswa Sarma

BJP's Chief Minister designated Himanta Biswa Sarma flash victory signs after being elected party's Legislative party leader during a BJP Legislative party meeting in Guwahati (PTI)
 2 min read . Updated: 09 May 2021, 03:50 PM IST Edited By Aparna Banerjea

  • The announcement came just hours after Sarma was unanimously elected as the leader of the BJP Legislature Party on Sunday
  • Sarma's name was proposed by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal

North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma said that his new Cabinet members will take oath at 12 noon tomorrow.

The announcement came just hours after Sarma was unanimously elected as the leader of the BJP Legislature Party on Sunday. The announcement in this regard was made by Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar after a legislature party meet in Guwahati. Tomar was named BJP's central observers for the election of the leader of its legislative party in Assam along with general secretary Arun Singh.

Soon after the meeting, Sarma tweeted:

According to PTI sources, Sarma is likely to meet Governor Jagadish Mukhi on Sunday evening to stake claim for the formation of the next government. The swearing in of the new ministry was likely to be held on Monday at the Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra.

Sarma's name was proposed by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and seconded by BJP state party president Ranjeet Kumar Dass and newly elected Haflong MLA Nandita Garlosa.

As no other names were proposed, ''Sarma has been unanimously elected as the BJP Legislature Party leader''.

Tomar said BJP will soon hold a meeting with its alliance partners the AGP and the UPPL.

The AGP Legislature party which also held a meeting on Sunday announced that it would support the leader elected by the BJP Legislature Party.

Earlier in the day, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal tendered his resignation to Governor Jagadish Mukhi who as is tradition, asked him to continue till the formation of the next government.

The party's central leadership had summoned Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, both contenders for the top post, to New Delhi on Saturday for discussions on the formation of the next government in the state.

Of the 126 assembly seats in Assam, the ruling alliance has secured 75 seats with BJP winning 60 while its alliance partners AGP got nine seats and UPPL six.

