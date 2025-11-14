Assembly Bypolls Results LIVE Updates: Vote counting begins as fate of 8 seats hangs in balance

Vote counting will take place today for the Assembly bypolls held across six states and Union Territory on November 11.
Voting took place in Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Telangana, Punjab, Mizoram, and Odisha for eight constituencies that fell vacant earlier this year.
Turnout for the bypolls varied across states, with Mizoram's Dampa recording the highest at 82.3%. Rajasthan's Anta was second in terms of turnout at 80.3%. Meanwhile, Nuapada in Odisha saw 79.4% turnout, followed by Nagrota (75.1%) in J%K, Ghatsila (74.6%) in Jharkhand, Tarn Taran (61%) in Punjab, Budgam (50%) in J&K, and Jubilee Hills (48.5%) in Telangana.
Why were bypolls required?
In Budgam, a bypoll was necessitated after the resignation of Omar Abdullah, while the disqualification of Kanwarlal in Anta necessitated bye-elections there. The remaining six constituencies went to polls after the deaths of their sitting MLAs.
Amid tight security, counting of votes in the by-election for Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency, crucial for the ruling Congress government and also BRS, began on Friday with officials taking up postal ballots first.
The counting process would be taken up in 10 rounds.
The officials said 48.49 per cent of votes were cast on November 11 when the polling was held. The total number of eligible voters was 4.01 lakh, while 1.94 lakh voters exercised their franchise.
Elaborate arrangements, including security, have been made for the counting process.
The bypoll was necessitated by the death of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath in June this year.
The BJP fielded L Deepak Reddy, while Gopinath's widow Sunita is the BRS candidate. The ruling Congress candidate is Naveen Yadav. He also enjoys the support of Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM.
Vote counting for the Assembly bypolls began at 8 AM on Friday. Results are expected to declared later in the day.
