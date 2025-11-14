Assembly Bypolls Results LIVE Updates: Vote counting begins as fate of 8 seats hangs in balance

Vote counting will take place today for the Assembly bypolls held across six states and Union Territory on November 11.

Voting took place in Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Telangana, Punjab, Mizoram, and Odisha for eight constituencies that fell vacant earlier this year.

Turnout for the bypolls varied across states, with Mizoram's Dampa recording the highest at 82.3%. Rajasthan's Anta was second in terms of turnout at 80.3%. Meanwhile, Nuapada in Odisha saw 79.4% turnout, followed by Nagrota (75.1%) in J%K, Ghatsila (74.6%) in Jharkhand, Tarn Taran (61%) in Punjab, Budgam (50%) in J&K, and Jubilee Hills (48.5%) in Telangana.

Why were bypolls required?

In Budgam, a bypoll was necessitated after the resignation of Omar Abdullah, while the disqualification of Kanwarlal in Anta necessitated bye-elections there. The remaining six constituencies went to polls after the deaths of their sitting MLAs.

