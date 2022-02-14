Assembly elections 2022: Uttarakhand, Goa, and 55 seats in Uttar Pradesh will cast votes for the assembly election 2022 today (February 14). While the voting will be held in all the assembly seats in Goa and Uttarakhand, but in Uttar Pradesh, the election will take place in 55 seats only. The voting in Uttar Pradesh is divided into seven phases--from February 10 to March 7. However, the result of the aforementioned states will be declared on March 10.

In today's elections, some of the key candidates in the fray are Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, former Uttarakhand CM Harish Singh Rawat, and jailed Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan.

Traditionally Goa and Uttarakhand have seen bipolar politics, but they are witnessing a multi-cornered contest this time with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) throwing its hat in the ring. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) and other smaller parties are also vying to make a mark on Goa's electoral scene.

The Election Commission of India has set up around 100 all-women booths called 'Sakhi' or 'pink booth' in each state to encourage women in the voting process. Also, some booths will be manned by differently-abled persons.

Here's all you need to know about Uttarakhand, Goa, and Uttar Pradesh-phase-2 elections 2022:

PM Modi urges voters of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Goa to turn up in record numbers to strengthen the festival of democracy.

Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai and his wife Reetha Sreedharan cast their votes at Taleigao.

GOA ELECTION 2022

In the coastal state, over 11 lakh voters will decide the fate of 301 candidates across 40 Assembly seats on Monday. The results of the Goa election will be declared on March 10.

Prominent candidates in Goa: CM Pramod Sawant (BJP), Leader of the Opposition Digambar Kamat (Congress), former CMs Churchill Alemao (TMC), Ravi Naik (BJP), Laxmikant Parsekar (independent), former deputy CMs Vijai Sardesai (GFP) and Sudin Dhavalikar (MGP), late CM Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal Parrikar and AAP's CM face Amit Paleker.

CM Pramod Sawant (BJP), Leader of the Opposition Digambar Kamat (Congress), former CMs Churchill Alemao (TMC), Ravi Naik (BJP), Laxmikant Parsekar (independent), former deputy CMs Vijai Sardesai (GFP) and Sudin Dhavalikar (MGP), late CM Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal Parrikar and AAP's CM face Amit Paleker. Goa election political parties in the fray: The Congress and the Goa Forward Party (GFP) are fighting the election in an alliance. Mamata Banerjee-led TMC has joined hands with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) whereas Shiv Sena and the NCP are contesting together. On the other hand, Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP is contesting on its own. The Revolutionary Goans, Goencho Swabhimaan Party, Jai Mahabharat Party, and Sambhaji Brigade are also in the poll fray, besides 68 independent candidates.

The Congress and the Goa Forward Party (GFP) are fighting the election in an alliance. Mamata Banerjee-led TMC has joined hands with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) whereas Shiv Sena and the NCP are contesting together. On the other hand, Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP is contesting on its own. The Revolutionary Goans, Goencho Swabhimaan Party, Jai Mahabharat Party, and Sambhaji Brigade are also in the poll fray, besides 68 independent candidates. In the previous Assembly election in Goa, the state had recorded an 82.56% turnout in 2017. The Congress had at that time won 17 seats, while the BJP bagged 13. The BJP had then quickly stitched up an alliance with some regional outfits and independents to form government in the state.

UTTARAKHAND ELECTION 2022

The voting will begin at 8 AM and conclude at 6 PM in the hilly state. It will be the fifth assembly election to be held in the hill state after its creation in 2000.

Uttarakhand election's key candidates:

State's CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, his cabinet colleagues Satpal Maharaj, Subodh Uniyal, Arvind Pandey, Dhan Singh Rawat, and Rekha Arya besides state BJP president Madan Kaushik. Prominent candidates from the Congress include former chief minister Harish Rawat, former minister Yashpal Arya, state Congress president Ganesh Godiyal and Leader of Opposition in the fourth assembly Pritam Singh.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded 11 cabinet ministers and the state unit president Madan Kaushik in the electoral arena. CM Dhami s contesting for the third time from the Khatima Assembly seat against the Congress nominee Bhuwan Chandra Kapri.

Veteran politician Harish Rawat, who is also the chairman of the Congress campaign committee, is contesting from the Lalkuwa seat against Mohan Singh Bisht of BJP.

The new entrant into Uttarakhand politics, Aam Aadmi Party has fielded candidates on all 70 Assembly seats, with its Chief Ministerial face being Ajay Kothiyal.

Kothiyal has been fielded from the Gangotri Assembly seat against Congress state vice president Vijaypal Singh Sajwan. Meanwhile, the BJP has fielded Suresh Singh Chauhan from the seat.

The BJP had won 57 out of a total of 70 seats in Uttarakhand in the last assembly polls limiting Congress to just 11. Two seats had gone to Independents.

UTTAR PRADESH ELECTION 2022

In the politically crucial state of Uttar Pradesh, as many as 586 candidates are in the fray from 55 seats in the second phase across nine districts. The polling will be held from 7 AM to 6 PM.

UP phase-2 election prominent candidates:

The prominent faces in the fray in this phase in Uttar Pradesh include Dharam Singh Saini, a BJP state minister who had switched to the SP. Azam Khan has been fielded from his stronghold Rampur seat, while Saini is trying his luck from the Nakud Assembly segment.

Khan's son Abdullah Azam has been fielded from the Swar seat. He has been pitted against Haider Ali Khan, the heir of another political family, the Nawabs of Rampur, who is trying his luck on the ticket of Apna Dal (Sonelal), a BJP ally.

Outgoing Minister of State for Jal Shakti Baldev Singh Aulakh is the candidate from Bilaspur, Minister of State for Urban Development Mahesh Chandra Gupta from Badaun, and Minister of State for Secondary Education Gulab Devi from Chandausi are also in the poll fray.

Of the 55 seats going to polls in this phase, the BJP had won 38 in 2017, while the Samajwadi Party had bagged 15 and the Congress two. The SP and the Congress had contested the last Assembly election in an alliance.

The first round of the seven-phase Uttar Pradesh polls was held on February 10. The final results of the UP elections will be declared on March 10.

