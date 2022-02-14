Assembly elections 2022: Uttarakhand, Goa, and 55 seats in Uttar Pradesh will cast votes for the assembly election 2022 today (February 14). While the voting will be held in all the assembly seats in Goa and Uttarakhand, but in Uttar Pradesh, the election will take place in 55 seats only. The voting in Uttar Pradesh is divided into seven phases--from February 10 to March 7. However, the result of the aforementioned states will be declared on March 10.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}